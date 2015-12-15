Scenic Area Staff Putting Together Rebuilding Guidance

Columbia River Gorge Commission staff have been putting together a guide that will be posted on their website to help provide guidance for those who have lost their homes that are within the National Scenic Area in both the Rowena and Burdoin fires. Addressing the Klickitat County Commission on Tuesday, Gorge Commission Executive Director Krystyna Wolniakowski said her staff is looking to be as helpful as they can to those who have to rebuild their homes. Gorge Commission Planner McKenzie Aamodt said the quickest path to rebuilding is to build “like for like” in the same footprint and location as the home was located on, as that eliminates many of the usual required reviews to build a home in the Scenic Area. The Gorge Commission website is gorgecommission.org.