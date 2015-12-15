Sale Of Lower Hanel Mill Property To Amazon To Take 7-12 Months

It’s expected to take between seven to 12 months for all of the details to be finalized on a proposed sale of about 12 acres at the Lower Hanel Mill site from the Port of Hood River to Amazon. Amazon proposes to place a nearly 50,000 square foot warehouse and distribution center at the site. Port of Hood River Executive Director Kevin Greenwood says how many jobs that would be developed by the center isn’t known, but he notes a similar facility in Tillamook employs 40 to 50 people. Greenwood added they had other potential buyers interested in one parcel, but not all four that comprise the property Amazon wants to purchase. The purchase price is at $3.47 million, or $7.25 per square foot, reflecting the lack of available commercial and industrial land in the Gorge.