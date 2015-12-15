Rowena Recovery Website Established

The Rowena Long Term Recovery Group, in partnership with Wasco County and Mid-Columbia Economic Development District, has launched a new website to serve as a central hub for information and resources for residents impacted by the Rowena Fire. The new site, rowenarecovery.org, will be the primary source for all news and updates related to the recovery effort. The website is designed to be a one-stop shop for community members, providing easy access to vital information about financial assistance, donations, rebuilding permits, and mental health support. The site will be regularly updated with the latest news from the Long Term Recovery Group and partner organizations. In addition to the website, a new Facebook page, facebook.com/rowenarecovery, has been created to share timely updates, answer frequently asked questions, and foster a sense of community among those affected. The page will complement the website by providing a more interactive platform for sharing information.