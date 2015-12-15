Rowena Fire Recovery Effort Nears One Year Mark

As we near the anniversary of the June 11, 2025 Rowena Fire, the Rowena Long-Term Recovery Group says it has so far distributed more than $110,000 in relief funds and $175,000 in donated building materials and tools to survivors. LTRG Co‑Chair and Deputy Director of the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District Andrew Danies says they have made major progress in getting recovery dollars to Rowena survivors, especially for critical needs like septic systems, water wells, temporary housing, work tools, and basic household recovery expenses. But he also notes there is still a long road ahead, with many households still facing major gaps as they work toward stable housing, safe utilities, and long‑term recovery. Other notable activities the Long-Term Recovery Group has been involved in: launching a landslide risk review with weather monitoring for evacuation, helping provide technical assistance including arborist resources, hazard tree contacts, infrastructure analysis, and partner support, and establishing disaster case management and recovery coordination.