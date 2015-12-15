Fire Information as of Noon June 12

An official at the Rowena Fire says it is now at 3,500 acres in size. Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Public Information Officer Gert Zoutendijk says a lot of line has been built around the fire, and they continue to do so with bulldozers, hand crews, and burnouts, but there is no containment figure, and there won’t be for 24 hours.

Winds were picking up in the late morning causing more flare ups and heavier smoke, but Zoutendijk says two small planes have been brought in to do water drops as long as winds don’t become too strong to fly.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office has eight task forces with five pieces of equipment and three to four firefighters apiece brought in for structural protection.

The Oregon Department of Forestry will have a team in place later this afternoon to enter into joint command with the state fire marshal’s office.

Zoutendijk says they do not have a count of the number of structures lost, noting there are some numbers being bandied about but they are not coming from official sources. He does confirm some structures have been lost, and primary residences are included in those. Zoutendijk adds they have to physically check every single site, determine what kind of structure it was, and document it before they can provide an accurate count of homes and buildings burned. Wasco County does have an online form available for those who believe they may have lost property in the fire. It can be linked to off the Wasco County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

Zoutendijk says they are receiving reports of cars stopping on Interstate 84 to observe the fire, and the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office says in some cases they are walking into Level 3 evacuation zones. Motorists are asked to not stop on the freeway and not walk into the Level 3 evacuation areas, noting it can lead to an unsafe situation for all involved and disrupt firefighting efforts.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has issued a number of evacuation advisories…with a Level 3 Go Now evacuation advisory for Rowena River Ferry Road east to River Road, and Seven Mile Hill Road to Mountain View Drive, south to Chenowith Creek Road and Browns Creek Road, and east to West 7th. This morning a Level 2 Get Set advisory area was added: Highway 30 west to Dell Road and State Road, south to Seven Mile Hill Road and east to Mountain View Drive. There is also a Level 2 Get Set advisory for the Port of The Dalles area, and for Snipes west to Chenoweth Loop Road, Chenowith Creek Road to Browns Creek Road. The Level 1 evacuation advisories now include Interstate 84 from milepost 75 west to milepost 73, south to the intersection of State Road and Marsh Cut Off Road, east to Dell Road… from the intersection of Dell Road and State Road, west to Morgensen Road, south to Dry Creek Road, and east to State Road…Dry Creek Road west to Carroll Road and Catron Road, south to Osborn Cutoff Road, northeast to Dry Creek Road…and the intersection of Dry Creek Road and Osborn Cutoff Road, south to Vensel Road, southeast to Chenowith Creek Road, and northeast to Seven Mile Hill Road. Level 1 also includes from

the intersection of Seven Mile Hill Road, east to Browns Creek Road, east to Snipes Street to Cherry Heights Road, south to Browns Creek Road…and also Snipes Street east to River Road, south to Bargeway Road, and west to Interstate 84.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reopened Interstate 84 as of early this morning, but there could be rolling slowdowns of about 20 minutes to allow for hazard tree removal and utility work. Highway 30 remains closed from Rowena to milepost 82.

The Dalles Middle School has been opened as a temporary shelter. The Wasco County Fairgrounds in Tygh Valley is open for livestock and horses.

In Skamania County…crews from the Department of Natural Resources, Forest Service, and local fire districts are managing the response the Grant Lake and Sand Hill fires.

The Sand Hill Fire in the Carson Hot Springs area has been slowed at 35 acres and is 25% contained, while the ten acre Grant Lake Fire near Highway 14 milepost 53 is 50% controlled.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office says Level 2 Be Set evacuation advisories have been reduced to Level 1. The westbound lane of Highway 14 is closed from milepost 49 to the Wind River roundabout, and the Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lane between milepost 49 and 53 is also closed as of 12 noon.

The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office reports the Ferry Fire has jumped Highway 206 at Cottonwood Canyon State Park. Sherman County Emergency Services reports Highway 206 is now closed between Condon and Wasco, and Cottonwood Canyon State Park has been fully evacuated and is closed to the public. Additional firefighting resources have been requested. Central Oregon Fire Information says three hotshot crews, three engines, and two helicopters are at the fire, which was estimated at 3500 acres. Sherman County Emergency Services has issued a LEVEL 2 EVACUATION – BE SET – for areas South of Highway 206 and Monkland Lane, between John Day River and Fairview Road areas north of where Higley Loop turns to Fairview Road in Sherman County.