Rowena Fire Disaster Loan Deadline Is September 15

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is reminding eligible businesses, private nonprofits, and residents in Wasco, Hood River, Sherman, and Klickitat counties of the September 15 deadline to apply for low interest federal disaster loans to offset physical damage caused by the Rowena Fire. Businesses and nonprofits are eligible to apply for business physical disaster loans and may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets. Homeowners and renters are eligible to apply for home and personal property loans and may borrow up to $100,000 to replace or repair personal property, such as clothing, furniture, cars, and appliances. Homeowners may apply for up to $500,000 to replace or repair their primary residence. Applicants may also be eligible for a loan increase of up to 20% of their physical damage, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes. To apply online, visit sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.