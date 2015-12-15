Rowena Fire Containment At 53%

Containment of the Rowena Fire has moved up to 53%, with the size now listed at 3,700 acres. Adam Sinkey of Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team 2 said infrared crews on Tuesday night were looking for any remaining heat around houses and along Milepost 30 to get them mopped up. Sinkey says suppression repair is also being done. The southern edge of the fire has up to 150 feet of cold, black line, with other parts of the fire up to 100 feet deep. As the situation improves, more crews are being demobilized and are either returning to their home districts or being reassigned to other fires in need of support. The ODF management team is also preparing to turn over fire command to local authorities.