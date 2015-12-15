Rowena Fire Containment At 37%

Containment of the Rowena Fire went up to 37% last night. Size of the fire increased slightly to 3,570 acres. Fire officials with Oregon Department of Forestry Complex Incident Management Team 2 say containment increased due to efficient firefighting by air and ground resources. Much of the current work involves mopping up, increasing the width of fire lines, and finding and extinguishing hotspots. Winds forced tree felling operations in the southern port of the fire to be halted on Monday, but ODF’s Adam Sinkey says that was to resume today. Sinkey noted in the northwest corner of the fire by Interstate 84, crews are starting to push out to the 150-foot range for the line. As containment builds and risks decrease, some of the resources assigned to fire are beginning to be demobilized and reassigned to other incidents around the state. The ODF management team remains in command of the firefighting effort.