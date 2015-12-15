Rowena Fire Cleanup Right-Of-Entry Permit Packages Available

As Wasco County and the state of Oregon continue to seek funding for a streamlined, no-cost debris removal program for properties affected by the Rowena Fire, Opt-In/Right of Entry Permit Packages are being distributed to those who choose to participate in the free program. The Opt-In/Right of Entry permit grants Wasco County and its designated contractor permission to access your property to perform the cleanup, which includes removing ash, burned structures, and other fire-generated waste. As a condition of the permit, there is and “Assignment of Rights/Claims” form, assigning to the State of Oregon your rights against any potentially liable third party for damages, to the extent of the actual cost of the debris removal. This does not assign your rights to make claims for other costs or cleanup activities not part of this contract. There are additional pages to collect information about your property, such as the location of basements, septic tanks, and any vehicles/boats you want removed. The permit forms must be completed by next Monday to take part in the Phase 2 Debris Removal Program. The forms are available through wascocounty.org. This is a voluntary program. Those who have questions or require assistance with filling out the forms should contact a Recovery Coordinator as soon as possible at (541) 298-5131 Ext. 200.