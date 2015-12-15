Rowena Fire At 96% Containment

Containment for the Rowena Fire was put at 96% on Sunday. Fire officials say crews on Sunday addressed the few remaining areas of suppression repair while the majority began to demobilize and travel home. In the coming week, the Type 3 team will transition out and hand the fire back to local resources. A plan of action has been formed to meet the remaining containment needs for local resources to patrol and monitor. Interior smoke may be present for several weeks if hidden hotspots emerge under heat or wind. Size of the fire has been estimated at 3,600 acres, while the cause remains under investigation. Cost to battle the fire was placed at over $9.23 million.