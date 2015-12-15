Rowena Fire At 96% Containment

Containment for the Rowena Fire was put at 96% on Sunday.  Fire officials say crews on Sunday addressed the few remaining areas of suppression repair while the majority began to demobilize and travel home.  In the coming week, the Type 3 team will transition out and hand the fire back to local resources.  A plan of action has been formed to meet the remaining containment needs for local resources to patrol and monitor.  Interior smoke may be present for several weeks if hidden hotspots emerge under heat or wind.  Size of the fire has been estimated at 3,600 acres, while the cause remains under investigation.  Cost to battle the fire was placed at over $9.23 million.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK