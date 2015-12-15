Rowena Cleanup Discussions Continue

Wasco County and Oregon Department of Environmental Quality officials continue to hash out the details to proceed with cleanup of properties in the Rowena fire area. Commissioner Scott Hege says this resolves around permits that could drive the cost up, and where the money to do the cleanup will come from. Hege noted Oregon 52nd District State Representative Jeff Helfrich is spearheading preparing the financial request to the Oregon Legislature’s Emergency Board. Hege added that with winter coming, he wants to get the details finished and the cleanup started as soon as possible.