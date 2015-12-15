Rogers Named New Hood River Fire Chief

Dallas Deputy Fire Chief Josh Rogers has been named by the City of Hood River as its new fire chief.

Rogers began his fire service career as a firefighter/paramedic in Hapeville, Georgia, and later continued his career with the City of Dallas here in Oregon, where he has served since 2022.

In both departments, he progressed through increasing levels of responsibility, including the ranks of Lieutenant, Captain, Shift Commander, and most recently, serving as the Deputy Fire Chief in the City of Dallas.

He has experience with establishing procedures, mentorship and training, budget reviews, working with healthcare partners, and emergency management.

Rogers received his Bachelors of Science in Fire Administration from Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach, Alabama, holds a Pro Board accredited Fire Officer IV certification, and earned his Executive Fire Officer certificate from the National Fire Academy.

Rogers will be taking over for Leonard Damian, who announced his retirement after more than nine years with the City of Hood River Fire Department.