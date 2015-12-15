Riverkeeper Issues Report Warning Of Federal Deregulation Of Nuclear Safety

The group Columbia Riverkeeper has issued a new report warning federal deregulation of nuclear safety standards could undermine Hanford Nuclear Site cleanup efforts. Columbia Riverkeeper senior attorney and Hanford program director Simone Anter says the report focuses on an area near Richland where plutonium production began, and is a potential site for new reactors. She says the report looks at how removing safety and environmental standards will impact clean up at the most contaminated site in the Western Hemisphere. The Trump administration says it’s streamlining deployment of “next-generation advanced reactors,” largely to generate more electricity for data centers. It calls the effort a “nuclear renaissance.”