River Level Falls Well Short Of Forecast, But Some Flooding Reported

The water level on the Hood River fell well short of projections Thursday night, but there are still some road closures today due to water and debris hazards.

Hood River County Public Information Officer Daron Ryan says the Hood River never got above 11 feet, and had receded to below 10 feet Friday morning.

There were several road closures Friday, including Country Club Road from Frankton to Post Canyon…Barrett Drive from Country Club to Markham…Woodworth Drive from Allen Drive to Highway 35…and Highway 35 from the junction with Highway 26 to about halfway to Hood River due to landslides.

In addition…Multnomah, Markham, and Methodist roads are open but were reported to have significant standing water, and should be avoided.

Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District says there are several hazards along the Indian Creek and Westside Community Trails due to the storm, and asks that people avoid these areas until its crew is able to assess conditions and complete cleanup.

Odell Sanitary District reported stormwater and wastewater spilling into Odell Creek. Avoid contact with the creek and stay out of the water until levels have dropped and it is declared safe.