The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office says a Right-of-Entry form has been developed for property owners affected by the Rowena Fire. The form gives permission to the county and state to access your property for the purpose of cleanup activities. Without a signed ROE, a property may not be eligible for cleanup activities. Copies of the ROE forms are available to be emailed. Those who would like one or have questions can call Wasco County Emergency Management at 541-980-0200.