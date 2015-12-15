Level 3 Evacuation Announced For Sportsman’s Paradise & Shellrock Road; Tygh Valley & Fairgrounds Road Drop To Level 1

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 3 “Go Now’ evacuation order for Sportsman’s Paradise and Shellrock Road.

Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill says the Grasshopper Fire is holding along the established lines on the northeast side and has not breached containment, but due to weather conditions, limited community access, and the challenging terrain, the evacuation status for those locations was moved to Level 3.

A shelter is now being opened at The Dalles Middle School.

A large animal shelter is available at the Sherman County Fairgrounds in Moro.

Aircraft today has been actively dropping retardant in that area to strengthen contingency lines protecting nearby communities from the Grasshopper Fire.

An Oregon State Fire Marshal’s task force, in coordination with the Sheriff’s Office, is currently working in the Shellrock Road area.

Additionally, the OSFM Blue Incident Management Team is arriving to support the unified response.

The Sheriff’s Office also said evacuation advisories for Tygh Valley and Fairgrounds Road have been downgraded from a Level 2 to a Level 1 – Be Ready.

The Sheriff’s Office advises residents to use caution returning to the area. Be aware of fire crews and law enforcement on roads. Look for road closures and downed power lines.