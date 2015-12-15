Respite Programs Moving To St. Paul’s Church

Cherry Blossom Respite is relocating its dementia-specific respite care program from Mid-Columbia Senior Center to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in The Dalles beginning on May 5. The program is funded through a grant from the Center for Dementia Respite Innovation, and is designed to provide relief for caregivers supporting people living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. Program Manager Danette Utley says moving to the new location will allow the program to provide services at a more convenient time from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. She says a morning time is beneficial for participants as that is the best time for cognitive activities, and will give caregivers a time for their own appointments. A light meal will also be provided. Caregivers interested in learning more about dementia-specific respite care can contact Cherry Blossom Respite at 541-288-8315 or email at cherryblossomADP@gmail.com.