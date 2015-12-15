Resolution Center Dealt Setback

The Oregon Health Authority has dealt a setback to efforts to establish a mental health and substance abuse Resolution Center in the Mid-Columbia. The proposed center has four components including residential mental health and substance abuse treatment. But Wasco County Commissioner Phil Brady says a federal rule dating back to the 1960’s preventing Medicaid funds from being used for mental health facilities unless it is sixteen beds or less, and local officials sought a waiver based on that. The proposed Resolution Center would have met that requirement, but the OHA says using one administrative structure for the facility and putting all the components on one site would not permit a waiver. Brady says it is unclear what the options are from here. He adds they are hoping federal officials will consider changing the rules, noting it is a nationwide issue that other areas are facing.