Residential Open Burning In MCFR District Allowed Beginning Wednesday

Residential open burning within the Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue District will be allowed beginning Wednesday with a valid burn permit. MCFR officials say while we have received some rain, don’t let the recent moisture create a false sense of security. Fuels protected from rainfall, especially beneath trees and other covered areas, can remain dry and readily available to burn. A debris fire can still escape and spread into surrounding vegetation. Before you burn, remember that a burn permit is required anywhere within the MCFR District. If you live within an Oregon Department of Forestry protected area, you must also follow ODF requirements and restrictions. If you live within the City of The Dalles, you must comply with City rules, and burn barrels are not permitted within the City. Check conditions before lighting your burn, have adequate water and tools available, and never leave a fire unattended. Burn permits and additional information are available at mcfr.org.