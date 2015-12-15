Report Shows CGCC’s Economic Impact

Columbia Gorge Community College is touting a new economic impact study saying the school generated an estimated $65.2 million in added income for the Columbia Gorge region during fiscal year 2023-24. The report by the firm Lightcast says that contribution equals about two percent of the region’s gross regional product and supports approximately 830 jobs — roughly one out of every 43 jobs in the region. The college’s biggest economic impact comes from its former students. Their skills, earnings and productivity generated an estimated 51-point-3 million dollars in added income and supported 584 jobs. The study showed CGCC operations supported another 229 jobs, while student spending supported 17 more.