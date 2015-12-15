Repair Help Available For Low-Income Home Owners In Washington

Low-income homeowners in Klickitat and Skamania counties may qualify for help with essential home repairs through Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation. The organization has received a Washington State Department of Commerce grant to help rural households address health, safety, and home durability issues. To qualify, households must earn no more than 80 percent of the area median income, and homes must need repairs. Eligible properties may include any single-family residential structure. Priority will be given to seniors age 60 and older, people with disabilities, families with children age five and younger, and veterans. Funding is limited, but eligible residents can ask to be added to the program’s waiting list. To learn more or apply, visit Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation’s website at columbiacascadehousingcorp.org, and select the home repair program. You can also email info@columbiacascadehousingcorp.org, or call 541-296-5462.