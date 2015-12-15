Remains Found In Storage Locker

Human remains have been found in an abandoned storage locker in The Dalles.  The Dalles Police Department says it received a call Tuesday morning from a person who had purchased an abandoned storage locker at 2640 West 6th, and found within it a container that appeared to possibly contain human remains.  The Columbia Gorge Major Crimes Team along with an Oregon State Police Crime Laboratory response team executed a search warrant to recover the remains.  The Dalles Police Chief Tom Worthy says the Oregon State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy and determine the identity of the deceased.  He also cautioned against speculating or drawing any conclusions based on what little is known so far.

 

