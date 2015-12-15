Registration For Hood River Parks & Rec Fall Programs

The Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District is taking applications for fall programs for both youth and adults. The youth sports offerings include basketball for 3 to 5 year olds and middle schoolers, soccer for kindergarten through second grade, and dance for ages 4 to 7. District Recreation Supervisor Jaime Rivera emphasizes there is financial assistance available to families to help them afford for their children to take part in the programs. Signups are also being taken for men’s and women’s basketball leagues and an adult tennis program. Detailed information is available at hoodriverparksandrec.org or by calling 541-386-2055.