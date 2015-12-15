Registered Sex Offender Faces New Charges

Federal authorities along with the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Goldendale area man who is a registered sex offender on new charges.  The Sheriff’s Office says Homeland Security Investigations and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force executed a search warrant last week at the home of Corbett Craig.  Craig was not in the residence at the time, but was located by sheriff’s deputies a short time later in High Prairie.  He was taken to the Klickitat County Jail on a local charge of possession of child pornography, and the next day was transported to Yakima to be held on federal charges.  An adult female and a young child were found in the residence.  The child was removed from the home.

