Registered Sex Offender Faces New Charges

Federal authorities along with the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Goldendale area man who is a registered sex offender on new charges. The Sheriff’s Office says Homeland Security Investigations and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force executed a search warrant last week at the home of Corbett Craig. Craig was not in the residence at the time, but was located by sheriff’s deputies a short time later in High Prairie. He was taken to the Klickitat County Jail on a local charge of possession of child pornography, and the next day was transported to Yakima to be held on federal charges. An adult female and a young child were found in the residence. The child was removed from the home.