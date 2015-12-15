Regional Recreation Grants Awarded

Experience Mt. Hood and the Gorge Regional Destination Management Organization has awarded $120,000 through its 2026 Strategic Investment Fund grants to support six projects that enhance public infrastructure, outdoor recreation access, visitor experience, and community livability across the area. Public infrastructure was identified as the region’s top tourism priority in Travel Oregon’s most recent tourism industry survey. Main Street Mosier received the largest grant, $26,580, to support pedestrian safety enhancements at Mosier Confluence Park and connect downtown Mosier to trails and Mosier Creek. The Port of Cascade Locks will get $25,000 to pave the existing gravel parking lot and access road and add ADA-accessible parking spaces at Herman Creek Cove. Bike The Gorge is receiving $15,000 for installation of three bike racks at Hole-In-The-Wall Falls along the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail. And Wylde Wind & Water was granted $4,770 to support infrastructure upgrades at the organization’s Hood River waterfront dock site.