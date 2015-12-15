Recycling Service In The Dalles To Expand

The Dalles Disposal, in partnership with Circular Action Alliance Oregon, will launch expanded curbside recycling service for the City of The Dalles next Monday. The Dalles is the first Oregon community to expand curbside recycling access using producer funding available through the state’s Recycling Modernization Act. Nearly 5,000 new 90-gallon recycling carts are being delivered to customers by The Dalles Disposal. The carts are about six times larger than the previous curbside recycling bins, providing more room for the expanded list of recyclables that took effect in August 2025. The service expansion is supported by Oregon’s Extended Producer Responsibility program for paper and packaging, which requires brands and companies that supply packaging and paper products to help fund improvements to the state’s recycling system. CAA, the nonprofit Producer Responsibility Organization selected by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to implement the program, provided more than $200,000 to The Dalles Disposal to purchase the new recycling carts. Residents will receive information directly from The Dalles Disposal about what’s changing and how to recycle correctly.