Recreation Sites Damaged By Grasshopper Fire

Firefighters and resource advisors have assessed damage at most developed recreation sites within or near the Grasshopper Fire perimeter. On the Mount Hood National Forest, five recreation sites sustained some level of damage: Bonney Horse Camp, Bonney Crossing Campground, Little Badger Campground, Fifteenmile Campground and Badger Lake Campground. Damage ranges from fire-weakened trees to burned or destroyed infrastructure, including picnic tables, signs and hitching posts. Flag Point Lookout was also lost in the fire. There is some good news. Firefighters were able to protect Pebble Ford Campground, Eightmile Campground, Underhill Campground, Lower Eightmile Campground and Camp Baldwin, a private Scouting America inholding.