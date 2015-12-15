Recreation Salmon Fishing Extended To Sunday

Fishery managers from Oregon and Washington added more recreational salmon fishing days in the mainstem Columbia River during a joint-state hearing Wednesday. The decision came after fishery managers assessed Chinook harvest in the fall season fisheries and considered the current in-season abundance expectations for upriver salmon stocks. From Warrior Rock to the Hwy 395 Bridge at Pasco, Chinook and coho retention will remain open through Sunday with a daily adult bag limit of two salmon, either Chiniook or coho, but only one may be a Chinook. Wild coho caught downstream of the Hood River Bridge must be released. Anglers should note that for all of the areas upstream of the west Puget Island line listed above, retention of coho is expected to reopen on October. 1 and remain open through the end of the year. Hatchery steelhead fishing will also be open on the mainstem Columbia downstream of The Dalles Dam from November 1 to December 31.