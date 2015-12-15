Recovery Cost Estimate Lowered; But How To Get Funds Still A Question

The estimate for Phase 2 of cleanup of the Rowena Fire has dropped slightly after a Monday meeting of County and state officials, but there are no answers yet on where to get the money to do it. Wasco County Commissioner Scott Hege says after the meeting with representatives of the Governor’s office, Department of Enviromental Quality, and Oregon Emergency Management, the estimate was whittled down to $5 million. But he adds the path to getting those funds remains cloudy, noting the Legislative Emergency Board will not be meeting until late September. Hege says the group discussed other potential sources for the cleanup funding.