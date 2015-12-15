Ramirez Selected To Become HRVHS Principal

The Hood River County School District has named Jessica Ramirez to take over as Hood River Valley High School principal effective on July 1. Ramirez, who lived in Hood River as a child and has family members who previously worked at the high school, currently serves as an assistant principal at Reynolds High School and previously held principal and leadership roles in the Gresham-Barlow School District. Superintendent Bill Newton says during the interview process, Ramirez demonstrated a strong alignment with the school district’s strategic goals and a commitment to fostering an equitable, student-centered culture. A statement from the district said Ramirez plans to meet with staff, students, and families to learn more about the local culture when she begins her tenure. Ramirez succeeds Jim Donnelly, who has been the interim principal this year and will return to his role as assistant principal at Hood River Valley High School in the upcoming school year.