Radio Amateurs of the Gorge Field Day This Weekend

Radio Amateurs of the Gorge will hold its annual Field Day this Saturday at the Westside Fire District training area on 4250 Barrett Drive in Hood River, adjacent to the Rockford Grange. The club provides communications in times of emergency, supports charitable events with radio communications, and offers workshops in amateur radio. The group’s Bill Stenson says amateur radio plays an important role in providing information during emergencies when other channels fail. The public is invited to come and learn about amateur radio and how it works. The Field Day is Saturday from noon to 9 p.m., and it is free to attend. There will also be a fire truck for the kids to check out from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.