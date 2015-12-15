Quinn Named To Oregon Arts Commission

Governor Tina Kotek has appointed Elizabeth Quinn of Mosier to the Oregon Arts Commission.  Quinn joins the Commission with 25 years of leadership in the arts nonprofit sector.  Currently a fiber artist, Quinn began her career as the Executive Director of The Dalles Art Center before founding the High Desert Journal.  Her extensive resume includes roles as Program Director at Caldera and Interim Executive Director of PLAYA in Summer Lake.  Through her work with Fieldworks Consulting, she has helped guide prominent institutions such as the Portland Art Museum and the Pine Meadow Ranch in Sisters.  In 2016, Quinn was selected for the National Guild for Community Arts Education’s Leadership Institute.  The Oregon Arts Commission is a panel appointed by the Governor to establish policies and provide advisory support for public investment in the arts.

 

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