Quilt Show This Week At Hood River County Fairgrounds

The Columbia River Gorge Quilters Guild will hold its annual show this Friday and Saturday at the Hood River County Fairgrounds. There will be over 170 quilts and quilted items on display, plus special exhibits and featured guest quilter Judith Phelps of Battle Ground, who will discuss her works and use of multiple techniques including applique, paint, thread painting, piecing, and 3-D objects. There will also be some fabric vendors at the show. The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Friday and Saturday at the Hood River County Fairgrounds. Admission is $6.