Quiet Weekend On Grasshopper Fire

It was a quiet weekend on the Grasshopper Fire, thanks to cooler and wetter conditions, particularly on Saturday. Great Basin Incident Management Team 4 Operations Section Chief Kevin Norton says work continues to be focused on the southwest corner of the fire. Mop-up continues in the northwest corner of the fire, while in the rest of the fire footprint Norton says they doing repair work, opening up roads, felling hazard trees, pulling hose that is no longer needed, and processing logs that were cut down while they were preparing containment lines. Warmer temperatures Monday will contribute to elevated fire behavior, but Tuesday starts the transition to a cooler, wetter pattern with a chance of thunderstorms. The Grasshopper Fire has burned 93,961 acres and is now 83% contained.