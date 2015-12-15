QLife Receives Honors

The QLife Network of Wasco County received three awards during the recent Oregon Telecommunications Connections Conference in Hood River. The agency received the Excellence in Telecommunications Partnerships Award for its collaborative model uniting Wasco County, the City of The Dalles, and the Northern Wasco County People’s Utility District to expand broadband access in the Gorge. QLife Board President Lee Weinstein received the Outstanding Telecommunications Advocate Award for his leadership in championing broadband access and digital literacy across the Mid-Columbia. And Q-Life Executive Director Liz Lance was named Emerging Telecommunications Leader for her work to secure more than $10 million in federal funding to expand fiber broadband service to nearly 1,000 addresses across Wasco County. In September, Q-Life received $10.4 million in Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment funding, the biggest grant in the agency’s 23-year-history.