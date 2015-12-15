QLife Receives $15 Million In Federal Funds

Q-Life has secured $15.2 million in federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment funding to bring high-speed fiber internet to 924 homes and businesses in Northern Wasco County.

The award is part of Oregon’s newly approved BEAD Final Proposal, authorized by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

QLife is one of 19 awardees chosen to help bring broadband to areas of Oregon that lack reliable service.

This project targets these eligible homes and businesses within the Northern Wasco County School District.

Under the BEAD program, QLife will install more than 30 miles of fiber broadband over the next four years, starting in the rural and unincorporated areas west and southwest of The Dalles, including neighborhoods near Chenoweth Creek, Cherry Heights and Browns Creek.

The network will also expand to upland areas between The Dalles and Mosier, along with select homes and businesses along the Columbia River on the east side of The Dalles.

The project is expected to support about 20 jobs.

The total project investment is approximately $20 million, including a required local match of about $5 million.