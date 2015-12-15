QLife Launches New Residential Broadband

A new community-owned internet provider is launching in The Dalles. Gorgeous Broadband is offering residential fiber internet over the QLife Network, a public fiber system owned and maintained by the city of The Dalles, Wasco County and Northern Wasco County PUD. QLife is expanding its network to reach an additional 2,750 households in The Dalles. Officials say the fiber service can deliver speeds up to ten times faster than what many residents currently experience, with equal upload and download speeds. Service packages will start at less than $70 a month, with several speed options available. Northern Wasco County PUD will manage Gorgeous Broadband, with service expected to begin rolling out by the end of the year. QLife Executive Director Liz Lance says the expansion is a step toward a more connected community for residents working, learning and communicating online.