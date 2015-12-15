QLife Awaits Word On Federal Award For Broadband

QLife Network is awaiting federal approval of a $10.4 million award from the Oregon Broadband Office to allow it to build infrastructure to deliver broadband internet to about 1,000 currently underserved residents, businesses, and schools in North Wasco County School District 21. The money would come from the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program that is allocating over $42 billion around the country. QLife Executive Director Liz Lance says the Oregon Broadband Office submitted its formal proposal to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Monday, and that agency will have 90 days to make a decision. QLife is a collaboration of the City of The Dalles, Wasco County, and the Northern Wasco County People’s Utility District to improve broadband access to the community.