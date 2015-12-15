Public Works Building Part Of HR Bond Measure Discussion

As the City of Hood River discusses going out for a bond measure in November of next year, one of the potential items to be included is a new building for the public works department. City Manager Abigail Elder says the current building is too small, with another five temporary structures being used as well. The City Council instructed staff to concentrate on four different elements in researching a bond measure, with the Public Works Building joined by renovation of the police station in City Hall, affordable housing, and Safe Routes to School projects. The City is bringing on a professional consulting firm to poll residents on what they would want in a bond measure, and how much they are willing to pay.