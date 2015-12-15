Public Safety Budget Issues Part of Hood River County Commission Discussion

Hood River County Commissioners held a lengthy discussion about reining in spending, particularly labor costs, at their Monday meeting.  It was prompted by Commissioner Arthur Babitz belief that layoffs will be necessary in the 2026-27 budget due to currently unsustainable levels of spending, and in particular that while many county departments have been working to streamline their operations, public safety has not been held to that same standard.  Administrator Allison Williams pointed out she has been talking with Sheriff Matt English about taking part in an upcoming organizational assessment and financial analysis.  Commission Chair Jennifer Euwer added that the Sheriff is to make a financial presentation in November, and she wanted to see that process play out.  The County is dealing with the loss of funding that was received during the pandemic, and the impact of rising operational costs.

