Providence HR Technologists Vote To Join ONA

Forty-three technologists at Providence Hood River have voted to join the Oregon Nurses Association. The group is comprised of respiratory therapists, MRI technologists, ultrasound technologists, surgical technicians, and others. As a group they are one of four new groups at Providence Oregon facilities that will now be represented by ONA. Other bargaining units were established at Providence Portland and Providence Willamette Falls, representing nearly 550 professional and technical employees. All of the hospitals already have long-established nurse units. The organizing wins come as eight ONA-represented bargaining units at Providence prepare to negotiate contracts that expire at the end of 2026 and early 2027.