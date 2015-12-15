Providence HR Cancer Center Involved In Breast Cancer Treatment Trials

Providence Hood River’s Cancer Center is participating in a pair of clinical trials for breast cancer treatments.  Oncologist Dr. Eric Anderson says one is for early stage low risk breast cancer, asking if a less toxic and intensive treatment can still cure women with this kind of cancer with reduced side effects.  Anderson says at the other end of the spectrum, they are looking at adding immunotherapy to chemotherapy for women with more advanced high risk hormone receptor breast cancer.  Anderson said making clinical trials available to patients without having to travel to a larger city like Portland and Seattle was one of his goals when he came to Hood River two years ago.

 

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK