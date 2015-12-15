Providence HR Cancer Center Involved In Breast Cancer Treatment Trials

Providence Hood River’s Cancer Center is participating in a pair of clinical trials for breast cancer treatments. Oncologist Dr. Eric Anderson says one is for early stage low risk breast cancer, asking if a less toxic and intensive treatment can still cure women with this kind of cancer with reduced side effects. Anderson says at the other end of the spectrum, they are looking at adding immunotherapy to chemotherapy for women with more advanced high risk hormone receptor breast cancer. Anderson said making clinical trials available to patients without having to travel to a larger city like Portland and Seattle was one of his goals when he came to Hood River two years ago.