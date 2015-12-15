Protection Recommended In Fire Zone

Wasco County officials are strongly recommending people going back to their homes in the Rowena Fire zone to have personal protective equipment because of toxic chemicals in the debris. Sheriff Lane Magill says there is asbestos and other harmful toxins on the properties, so an M95 mask is necessary, and a Tyvek suit and gloves are also recommended. Magill says the County is working to get more of those kind of resources available to property owners in the fire area, and a team has been put together to work with state and federal officials to make that happen.