Project Manager Selected For Hood River Pool Construction

The Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District has selected a project manager for construction of a new Hood River Aquatic Center. District Executive Director Mark Hickok says the district board selected the Wenaha Group, which worked with the Hood River County School District on the construction of the new May Street Elementary School. The first task will be to decide whether hire an architect first then bring on a contractor, or hire both at the same time and work together. Hickok says they want to be both fiscally responsible and figure out to keep the closure of the pool as short as possible. A bond sale is planned for spring or early summer of 2027. The District has selected an oversight committee for the project, which will construct a new indoor pool at the same location as the current covered pool.