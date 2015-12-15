Progress Reported On Orchard Fire

Firefighters continue to make progress on the Orchard Fire, with no additional growth reported overnight. Updated mapping now puts the fire at approximately 155 acres. Crews patrolled the perimeter overnight, checking containment lines and addressing remaining hotspots. On Wednesday, firefighters will strengthen containment and conduct mop-up up to about 150 feet inside the fire perimeter, where terrain and conditions allow. Most of the containment is along existing roads and mechanically constructed dozer lines. Steep slopes, loose rock, debris and hazardous trees are limiting access in some areas. Fire crews will focus on safely extinguishing hotspots, reinforcing containment lines, removing hazards and monitoring for changes in fire behavior. Resources include a 20-person hand crew, seven engines, and overhead and command personnel. Fire investigators from the Oregon Department of Forestry, Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, and the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office are expected to complete their investigation today.