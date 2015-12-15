Progress Made On Fires

Firefighters continue making steady progress on the 8-Mile Fire west of Dufur. The Oregon Department of Forestry says the fire started Friday along Eightmile Road, about five miles west of Dufur, an has burned 532 acres. The fire was 35 percent contained as of Sunday, and officials expect that number to continue climbing. There is also good news for residents near the 4,834-acre 10 Mile Fire. Evacuation levels have been reduced as fire conditions improve. Areas that had been under Level 3, or “Go Now,” are now at Level 2, “Be Set.” Former Level 2 areas have been lowered to Level 1, “Get Ready,” and previous Level 1 evacuations have been lifted. South Junction Road has also reopened. Meanwhile, the much larger Little Buck Fire in the Haycreek Complex has grown to more than 33,000 acres. Level 3, or “Go Now,” evacuations remain in effect for Shaniko, Antelope, Clarno, Bennett Road, Young Life, and Highway 97 from Shaniko to the Sherman County line. Level 2 evacuations continue from Upper Tubs Road to Cold Camp Road.