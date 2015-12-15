Progress Continues On Lyle Hill Fire

Klickitat County Emergency Management has again reduced the evacuation advisories associated with the Lyle Hill Fire. Areas that had been Level 2 “Get Set” have been reduced to Level 1 “Be Ready,” and Level 1 advisories in the community of Lyle have been lifted completely. More accurate mapping has reduced the size of the fire to 233 acres, and containment is at 60%. Doug’s Beach has reopened, as has the Centerville Highway, but the Lyle Cherry Orchard Trail remains closed. Officials with the Southeast Washington Interagency Type 3 team in command of the fire scene says great progress has been made, hiking into the Lyle Cherry Orchard Trail system to extinguish fire visible from Highway 14 and Interstate 84. Firefighters are laying hose to get water to more areas of the fire, building direct line where possible, and felling hazardous trees near the perimeter of the fire where needed. A temporary flight restriction remains in place over the fire.