Progress Being Made On High Lava Fire

The Gifford Pinchot National Forest over the weekend expanded an emergency closure around the High Lava Fire in southwest Washington. The fire is estimated at 1,500 acres, burning northwest of Stabler and west of the Trapper Creek Wilderness. Jacob Welsh with High Lava Fire operations says they are making good progress. He says the fire is confined to a triangle between three Forest Service road systems: Forest Service Roads 54, 34, and 37. The closure includes several trails and trailheads, including West Crater, Soda Peaks and Siouxon, as well as all trails in the Trapper Creek Wilderness. It also covers the Canyon Creek dispersed camping area and several nearby roads. All motorized and pedestrian access is prohibited. The closure is scheduled to remain in effect through October 31st, unless lifted sooner.