Primary Ballots Starting To Come Back

Ballots are coming back in for the May 19 primary election, and it’s a bit quicker pace than similar elections in 2022 and 2024. The Hood River County Assessment, Records, and Election Department reports as of the end of Friday just over nine percent of ballots have been returned: 1,557. That’s up by 113 ballots from two years ago and 450 from 2022. In Wasco County, the Clerk’s office says on Friday nearly ten percent of ballots had been received: 1,871. It’s an increase of 126 from 2024, and 254 from four years ago. Ballots that are mailed must be postmarked by Election Day and received within seven days. U.S. Postal Service delivery times may vary, so local election officials advise you to return your ballot early. If you’re returning your ballot by mail within 7 days before the election, ask a USPS staff member to postmark the ballot by hand at your local branch or better yet drop the ballot in an official drop box.