Prescribed Fires Planned To Start This Week

The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area is planning prescribed fire operations starting this week, pending required approvals. The agency estimates this work to continue over a few weeks as weather conditions allow. Prescribed fires planned for the area include pile burnings in the Drano Lake area in Skamania County, and the Herman Creek Horse Camp area and the Wyeth Pit area east of Herman Creek in Hood River County. Prescribed fires are used to help reduce overgrown vegetation to help protect local communities, infrastructure and natural resources from wildfires. Watch for warning signs along roads near all prescribed fire areas before and during burns. Residents may experience smoke during the prescribed burns. The NSA will evaluate weather conditions in the hours before a burn begins. If conditions warrant scheduled prescribed fire activities may be canceled.